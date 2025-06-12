<p>Morena (MP): An ex-Army man allegedly shot dead his widowed daughter-in-law in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh after she turned down his demand to remarry within the family, her kin and police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The accused, Gyan Singh Gurjar (65), is on the run after fatally shooting his daughter-in-law Priyanka (38), who lost her husband a year ago, with a country-made firearm at around 10 pm on Wednesday, Civil Lines police station in-charge Darshan Lal Shukla told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The firing took place near Sikroda canal in the Civil Lines police station area, about 8km from the Morena district headquarters, and the victim died on the spot, he said.</p>.Man killed, body stored in ice-cream freezer in 'love triangle murder' in Tripura.<p>"The accused has been charged with murder and investigations are underway," Shukla said.</p>.<p>After the death of her husband, the woman had been living at her maternal home along with her three kids. However, she returned to her in-laws' residence four days ago, police said.</p>.<p>According to the victim's brother Mukesh, Priyanka's father-in-law Gurjar was mounting pressure on her to remarry his elder brother's son, Dhruv, a proposal which was not acceptable to her.</p>.<p>"My sister refused because she already had three children. This led to frequent quarrels between them," Mukesh alleged.</p>.<p>Police officer Shukla said they were investigating Mukesh's allegation that his sister was killed because she refused to remarry within the family.</p>.<p>The accused had lost both his sons in the past 18 months. Priyanka's husband, Ajay Gurjar, died on June 9 and the couple has three children -- a seven-year-old daughter and two sons aged 5 and 3, according to police.</p>