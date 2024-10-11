Ex-corporator shot dead in Ujjain; wife detained

<p>Ujjain: A former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> corporator was shot dead at his residence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh’s</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ujjain">Ujjain </a>on Friday morning following which police detained his wife, an official said.</p>.<p>Haji Kalim Khan, alias Guddu, aged around 60, was shot in the head at 5 am at his home at Wazir Park Colony within the jurisdiction of Neelganga police station area, he said.</p>.At least 20 killed in armed attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan.<p>The official said police have detained his wife. Initial investigations suggest the killing was the result of a land dispute in the family, he said.</p>.<p>An attempt on Khan’s life had also been made a few days ago, he added. </p>