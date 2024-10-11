Home
Ex-corporator shot dead in Ujjain; wife detained

Haji Kalim Khan, alias Guddu, aged around 60, was shot in the head at 5 am at his home at Wazir Park Colony within the jurisdiction of Neelganga police station area, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 05:14 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 05:14 IST
