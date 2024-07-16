'Extension of pakoranomics popularised by non-biological PM': Congress slams BJP MLA for telling students to open puncture shops in Madhya Pradesh

In another dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor slammed the ruling party after a BJP MP in Madhya Pradesh advised students to open "motorcycle puncture repair shops" since nothing would be gained by obtaining degrees.
The BJP leader ironically made the statement at an event where he had come to inaugurate a 'PM College of Excellence' in his Guna assembly constituency.
"We are opening a PM College of Excellence today. I appeal to everyone to keep one sentence (bodh vakya) in mind that nothing is going to happen with these college degrees. Instead, open a motorcycle puncture repair shop to at least earn a livelihood," BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya said at the event.
Attacking the ruling party over their ideas for India's future, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on his X account: "Just when all are concerned about the state of education & lack of employment, comes this frank admission from a BJP MLA that “punctures” the pretensions of his own government. Does anyone still need to ask which party has the better ideas for India’s future?"
Responding to Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh called this statement "an extension of pakoranomics popularised by the self-anointed non-biological PM."
(With PTI inputs)
Published 16 July 2024, 07:51 IST