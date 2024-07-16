'Extension of pakoranomics popularised by non-biological PM': Congress slams BJP MLA for telling students to open puncture shops in Madhya Pradesh

"We are opening a PM College of Excellence today. I appeal to everyone to keep one sentence (bodh vakya) in mind that nothing is going to happen with these college degrees. Instead, open a motorcycle puncture repair shop to at least earn a livelihood," BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya said at the event.

Attacking the ruling party over their ideas for India's future, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on his X account: "Just when all are concerned about the state of education & lack of employment, comes this frank admission from a BJP MLA that “punctures” the pretensions of his own government. Does anyone still need to ask which party has the better ideas for India’s future?"