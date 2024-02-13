Facebook page advertises guns for sale with promise of home delivery; Madhya Pradesh police take action

Ujjain police on Monday booked people for posting pictures of country- made pistols for sale on social media platform.

They also promised a home delivery of the weapons, according to a report by Times of India.

The police told the publication that the photographs of the weapons were posted on a Facebook page called Kohinoor Group Ujjain on April 23, 2023. They described the person selling the weapons as 'Pure Badmash, Mainly Criminal 302'.

According to the publication, the police said that the post showed a man strapping himself with a waist belt having pistols and clicking pictures of himself amidst dozens of bullets visible in the background.

Additional SP Jayant Rathore said, "The post was uploaded from outside Ujjain. The cyber cell police are tracing the perpetrators. We will soon catch them."

Rathore also said that the man's face in video is not clear, and that the accused has also not provided a mobile number to contact or place orders for the weapons.

The Ujjain police had earlier busted a gang run by Durlabh Kashyap, who used social media platforms to recruit gang members and spread terror by posting images with guns and other weapons.

Kashyap was killed in September 2020 in a gang war. The police are investigating a Facebook page which objects Kashyap's death and shows a man displaying pistols.

The Indian law allows possession of a firearm on a 'may-issue' basis. The Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed all the state governments to cast an overviewing role on all types of firearms after the Arms Rules was released in 2016.

According to the rule, no person shall carry a firearm in a public place unless the firearm is carried in a holder designed, manufactured or adapted for the carrying of a firearm.