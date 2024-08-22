Farmer trying to save his cow drowns, two SDERF jawans go missing during rescue operation in MP's Bhind district

Bhind (MP): A farmer trying to save his cow drowned and two emergency responders sent to the spot went missing after their boat capsized near a dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, an official said on Thursday.

About 100 rescuers have been pressed into service to trace the missing personnel in the area, nearly 12 km from the district headquarters, he said.

One Vijay Singh dived into the water after his cow got stuck in one of the sluice gates of a dam on the Kunwari River on Wednesday evening. Upon seeing him caught in a whirlpool, his cousin Dinesh Singh Bhadoria tried to save him but got swept away due to strong currents, said Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav.