Farmer's daughter who failed in Class 11 becomes deputy collector in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: A farmer's daughter, who once failed in Class 11, has become a deputy collector by coming in sixth in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination.

Priyal Yadav's story serves as an inspiration and is a testament to how hard work and perseverance can help one overcome hurdles.

"I was a class topper till Class 10. However, due to pressure from relatives, I opted for physics, chemistry and mathematics in Class 11 despite lack of interest in these subjects and failed physics," the 27-year-old told PTI on Friday.