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Female NEET aspirant jumps to death in Indore days before re-test; father says daughter battled depression

The incident took place on Thursday night and the victim died during treatment on Friday morning, just two days before NEET-UG re-test.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshNEETSuicideIndore

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