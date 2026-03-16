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Filmmaker dubs viral Kumbh Mela girl’s wedding ‘love jihad’, plans to approach Madhya Pradesh CM

Monalisa Bhonsle married Farman Khan on March 11 at the Nainar Temple at Arumanoor in Kerala
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 04:03 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 04:03 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshLove jihadKumbh Mela

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