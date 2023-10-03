Home
Fire breaks out at MP govt health centre in Datia district; no casualty

Block Medical Officer (BMC) Dr Indresh Dohre said smoke emanated in the labour room located on the first floor of the ground plus one-storey building between 2 PM and 3 PM.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 13:49 IST

A fire broke out in the labour room of a Madhya Pradesh government-run health centre at Bhander town in Datia district on Tuesday afternoon but no patient was injured, officials said, adding some pregnant women were shifted to safety.

Block Medical Officer (BMC) Dr Indresh Dohre said smoke emanated in the labour room located on the first floor of the ground plus one-storey building between 2 PM and 3 PM.

'At that time, 3-4 pregnant women were present in the ward. They were immediately shifted to another place (outside the building),' he said.

Dohre said a team of fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is not known immediately, he said.

(Published 03 October 2023, 13:49 IST)
