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Fire breaks out on Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, rail traffic hit for over seven hours

The train had left Ratlam Junction around 3:45 am and the blaze erupted at 5:15 am between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 12:57 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 12:57 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshFireRajdhani Express

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