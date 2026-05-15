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Firecracker factory explosion: CM Yadav invokes NSA against owner, promises further action

The administration has so far confirmed the death of three workers and injuries to about 25 others in the incident.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 23:56 IST
IndiaMadhya PradeshMohan Yadav

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