Firecracker factory explosion: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav invokes NSA against owner, promises further action

<p>Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday promised strict action against those responsible for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/3-killed-15-injured-in-fire-after-blast-at-firecracker-unit-in-mps-dewas-cm-orders-probe-4002592">firecracker factory explosion</a> incident in Dewas district.</p><p>The administration has so far confirmed the death of three workers and injuries to about 25 others in the incident.</p><p>Three workers who sustained burn injuries have been admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore.</p>.Two killed, 4 injured in blast at Palghar firecracker unit .<p>CM Yadav visited the hospital to inquire about their condition.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, he said, "We have taken action against the owner of the firecracker factory under the National Security Act (NSA). We are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, and further action will be taken based on the investigation report.</p><p>"The state government will not spare anyone responsible in this case. This incident is a lesson, and we hope it doesn't recur," he added.</p>