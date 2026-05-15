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Firecracker factory explosion: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav invokes NSA against owner, promises further action

The administration has so far confirmed the death of three workers and injuries to about 25 others in the incident.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 23:56 IST
IndiaMadhya PradeshMohan Yadav

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