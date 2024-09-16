FIRs registered for waving of 'Palestine flag' at Eid-e-Milad processions in MP

In Mandla, a youth allegedly waved the Palestine flag at Chilman Square during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

"Based on complaints about waving a flag resembling the Palestine flag, the accused youth has been taken into custody and further legal steps are being taken," said Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha.

Mandla Kotwali police station in-charge Shafiq Khan said the accused, identified as Fardeen, and others have been arrested under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 197 (2).

In Balaghat city, a complaint was lodged with the police claiming a man and his associates waved the Palestine flag during the Eid-e-Milad procession at Mahavir Chowk, a press release stated.