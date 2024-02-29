First list of BJP's MP candidates expected after Feb 29

Bhopal: The BJP state headquarters in Bhopal was abuzz with hectic parley over the finalization of the panel names for the 29 Lok Sabha seats, which the party claims to have an edge over their rival Congress.

State president VD Sharma maintained that BJP is confident of winning all the 29 seats this time. "We were 28 last time and now Modi’s guarantee narrative will us strike rate of 100%," he claimed.

According to sources, the first list of BJP candidates could be released anytime after February 29.

The BJP has finally got its act together in the state after a series of brainstorming sessions, including through video conferencing to finalise the list of probable contenders for the upcoming LS election.

Interestingly, Jyotiraditya Scindia was scheduled to fly-in to take part in the core committee meeting. However, he was unable to make it due to bad weather on Tuesday evening when his scheduled flight had to be diverted back to Delhi.

In the opinion poll meeting, 23 Lok Sabha seats were under discussion while the names for the remaining 6 seats had been sent to Delhi earlier.