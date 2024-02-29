First list of BJP's MP candidates expected after Feb 29

Bhopal: The BJP state headquarters in Bhopal was abuzz with hectic parley over the finalization of the panel names for the 29 Lok Sabha seats, which the party claims to have an edge over their rival Congress.
State president VD Sharma maintained that BJP is confident of winning all the 29 seats this time. "We were 28 last time and now Modi’s guarantee narrative will us strike rate of 100%," he claimed.
According to sources, the first list of BJP candidates could be released anytime after February 29.
The BJP has finally got its act together in the state after a series of brainstorming sessions, including through video conferencing to finalise the list of probable contenders for the upcoming LS election.
Interestingly, Jyotiraditya Scindia was scheduled to fly-in to take part in the core committee meeting. However, he was unable to make it due to bad weather on Tuesday evening when his scheduled flight had to be diverted back to Delhi.
In the opinion poll meeting, 23 Lok Sabha seats were under discussion while the names for the remaining 6 seats had been sent to Delhi earlier.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state president V D Sharma and other senior party functionaries left for Delhi on Wednesday with the list of these names.
The state leaders are scheduled to meet national president J P Nadda, national organization general secretary B L Santhosh, national joint organization general secretary Shiv Prakash and regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jamwal, organization general secretary Hitanand and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Sources disclosed that the BJP which is prone to dishing out 'surprises', may do it again by replacing old faces with new. In fact, 21 contenders might be new faces.
However there are 29 seats in MP including Chhindwara. Earlier BJP fielded 7 MPs in the assembly election, out of which 5 won and 2 lost. The party can field new candidates in these seven seats.
Besides these, 14 more MPs might not get a coveted ticket to contest as a BJP candidate in the upcoming LS polls. Insiders have disclosed that the party was mulling over increasing women's representation while allocating LS seats.
There are currently four women MPs in Lok Sabha and 3 in Rajya Sabha from state. State President VD Sharma said that the party's election roadmap and also the opinion poll on the most promising Lok Sabha candidates, was the core agenda of the brainstorm meetings yesterday.
However, the final decision will be taken by the Parliament Board, he added. According to sources following names find mention in the panel.
Bhopal: VD Sharma, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and Rameshwar Sharma.
Vidisha: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramakant Bhargava and Rampal Singh.
Guna: Jyotiraditya Scindia and KP Singh Yadav.
Indore: Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shankar Lalwani and Pushyamitra Bhargava. Mandsaur; Devilal Dhakad, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Madan Rathore and Sudhir Gupta.
Sagar: Gaurav Sirothia, Rajbahadur Singh, Rajneesh Agarwal and Lata Wankhede.
Gwalior: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Yashwant Indrapurkar, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya and Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar.
Balaghat: Dhal Singh Bisen, Vaibhav Panwar and Mausam Bisen.
Khajuraho: VD Sharma and Sanjay Pathak.
Betual: DD Uike, Mangal Singh Dhurve and Dr. Mahendra Singh.
Rewa: Janardan Mishra, Pushpraj Singh, Pragya Tripathi and Ajay Singh.
Satna: Ganesh Singh, Sapna Verma and Yogesh Tamrakar.
Shahdol: Pramila Singh, Himadri Singh and Gyan Singh.
Other seats include Tikamgarh, Khandwa, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Mandla, Ujjain, Dewas, Khargone, Dhar and Bhind. However, while these seats were discussed, no names have been revealed.
Sources disclosed that following green signal by the Central Election Committee on the basis of the opinion poll discussion, the final list will be rolled out.
Meanwhile panel names of candidates for Morena, Damoh, Sidhi, Hoshangabad and Jabalpur seats, where BJP MPs are currently sitting MLAs or state ministers, has already been sent to Delhi. There is only one seat of Chhindwar, which is occupied by Nakul Nath, which was also discussed to ensure the claim to win "100 per cent" of all the seats is fulfilled.