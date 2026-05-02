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Five from Tamil Nadu drown in Madhya Pradesh boat tragedy

Tamil Nadu authorities were in touch with Madhya Pradesh counterparts to bring the bodies of the victims by air ambulance
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 05:04 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshboat capsized

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