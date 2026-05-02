Five from Tamil Nadu drown in Madhya Pradesh boat tragedy

<p>Chennai: A total of five tourists from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> were among the nine deceased, who drowned after a boat capsized in the Bargi dam in Madhya Pradesh, police said.</p>.<p>Three victims of Thursday's tragedy were natives of Tiruchirappalli, and two were from Tiruppur, they added.</p>.MP cruise boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 9; search ops continue at Jabalpur's Bargi Dam.<p>The victims from the state are identified as R Kamaraj (38), a native of Tiruchirappali working in an ordnance factory in Jabalpur, his wife Karukuzhali (38) and their son Tamil Vendhan (4). Sources further added that P Soubhagya (42), a relative of Karkuzhali, and her son P Mayuran (8) from Tiruppur also died in the boat tragedy.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu authorities were in touch with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/1">Madhya Pradesh</a> counterparts to bring the bodies of the victims by air ambulance on Saturday. </p>