Five injured in UP's Pilibhit after man opens fire over old enmity

The family members of Prem Shankar later caught Jagan Lal and beat him with sticks after which he was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition.
PTI
12 November 2024, 19:25 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 19:25 IST
