Five members of family injured in wolf attack in MP's Khandwa

Khandwa: Five members of a family in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh were on Friday attacked by a wolf, officials said. The incident took place at 2:30 am in Malgaon village in tribal-dominated Khalwa tehsil, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Harsud Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sandeep Vaskale told reporters.

"After the family started screaming, neighbours and others arrived and chased away the wolf. A woman has sustained wounds on her hands while four men have been bitten on the hands. They are being treated in Khandwa Medical College Hospital," the SDOP said.