<p>Ratlam: Five railway staffers were injured, one of them critically, when their van carrying repair equipment to the site of a Rajdhani Express fire overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday, officials said.</p><p>The blaze erupted in an AC coach of the Delhi-bound Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division of the railways in Ratlam at 5.15 am.</p><p>It disrupted the movement of several trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route, as per the officials.</p>.Fire breaks out in coach of Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, no casualties.<p>A van carrying necessary equipment to Alot overturned on the way when a cow suddenly strayed into the middle of the road, they said.</p><p>Five railwaymen were injured, one of them critically, the officials said.</p><p>The incident took place when the van carrying essential equipment for overhead electric line repair, among other things, was on its way to Alot from Shyamnagar in Ratlam, West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Harshit Shrivastava told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The injured persons were rushed to the hospital and were subsequently referred to Kota in Rajasthan, officials said.</p><p>No casualties were reported in the train fire.</p>