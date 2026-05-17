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Five railway staffers injured as van headed to Rajdhani Express fire site overturns in MP

A van carrying necessary equipment to Alot overturned on the way when a cow suddenly strayed into the middle of the road, they said.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 08:03 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshFireRajdhani Express

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