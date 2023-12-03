Focus on women voters to PM Modi's 'magic': What worked for BJP in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023 with a thumping majority of 161-plus seats out of total 230 in their kitty. On the other hand, the opposition congress was completely routed, proving some of the exit poll results wrong.

There were 2,534 candidates in the 2023 election which recorded a voting turnout of 77.15 per cent. According to EC estimates, the BJP vote share was 48.69 per cent (till 3 pm), a sharp rise of almost 8 per cent from the previous figure of 41.02 per cent in 2018.

In the battle of two 'Kamals' (Kamal Nath and BJP party symbol - lotus) one was set to bloom in the state of Madhya Pradesh, and it is BJP which has returned to power for the fifth consecutive time in MP, offsetting the anti-incumbency wave.

With a break only from December 2018 to March 2020, the BJP has ruled the state uninterruptedly since 2003. The flagship scheme Ladli Behna, launched in MP a few months ago, proved to be a game-changer. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "magic" yielded electoral dividends for the party once again.

PM Modi held approximately 14 meetings in Madhya Pradesh and the 'double-engine sarkar' juggernaut made people believe that ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ means business.

Besides, the party’s 'Chanakya' and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's micro-management helped BJP retain power in Madhya Pradesh. BJP's booth-level management has been far more effective than the opposition camp.

Focus on women voters, flagship scheme Ladli Behna paid rich electoral dividends

With a targeted approach, the BJP recorded a sharp rise from 43 per cent to 50 per cent in women vote share, while congress saw a 3 per cent drop in female vote share from 2018.