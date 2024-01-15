Footfall of 12 crore devotees expected at Ujjain Kumbh Mela in 2028: MP govt

Bhopal: About 12 crore people are likely to participate in the Ujjain Simhastha Mela in 2028 as per the assessment by the Madhya Pradesh government and various works like cleaning the Kshipra river and construction of stop dams to check the flow of effluent are being undertaken.

These instructions were given at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Ujjain on Sunday.