Forest department team tries to stop cattle grazing on plantation; attacked with sticks

Panna: Five employees of the forest department were injured when over 50 persons, including women, allegedly attacked them with sticks for preventing cattle grazing on a plantation in Panna city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred Monday after the cattle-rearers were stopped by personnel at a Forest department plantation site, said Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forests, Krishna Maravi.
The injured forest department employees are undergoing treatment at the Panna district hospital.
He said the cattle-rearers found a way into the plantation despite the presence of wire fencing.
According to officials, these individuals had previously been stopped but continued to cause damage to the plantation.
A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), said Kotwali police station in-charge Rohit Mishra.
Published 03 September 2024, 15:58 IST