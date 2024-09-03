Forest department team tries to stop cattle grazing on plantation; attacked with sticks

Panna: Five employees of the forest department were injured when over 50 persons, including women, allegedly attacked them with sticks for preventing cattle grazing on a plantation in Panna city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday after the cattle-rearers were stopped by personnel at a Forest department plantation site, said Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forests, Krishna Maravi.

The injured forest department employees are undergoing treatment at the Panna district hospital.