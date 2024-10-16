Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Four booked for thrashing tribal man with belts in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh

Purported videos of the brutality have also surfaced on social media.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 15:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 15:39 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshtribals

Follow us on :

Follow Us