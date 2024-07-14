Four children drown in well during mother's suicide bid in MP's Mandsaur

Mandsaur: Four children drowned after their mother jumped into a well with them in an attempt to commit suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Pipalkheda village in Garoth, about 100 km from the district headquarters, in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Locals managed to rescue Sugna Bai (40) from the water body but could not save her children in time, he said.