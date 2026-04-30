<p>Four people died and 15 others were rescued after a cruise boat carrying 29 passengers overturned in the Bargi dam reservoir after encountering a sudden storm in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jabalpur">Jabalpur</a> district, on Thursday.</p><p>An official said that ten tourists are still missing and an operation is in full swing to trace and rescue them.</p><p>A total of 29 tickets were issued for the cruise in the Bargi dam reservoir, and among them, four people drowned, while 15 were rescued, the official said.</p><p>The official said that Jabalpur collector and Superintendent of Police, along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other rescue teams, are present at the site.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the local administration and rescue personnel were continuing their operation.</p>.<p>In a post on X, the CM wrote, "Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, senior divisional, police officials and local people's representatives have been directed to reach the scene of the tragedy to oversee the rescue operation."</p><p>Yadav said that a swift operation led to rescuing of 15 citizens and efforts are underway to locate those who are still missing..</p><p>He said, "In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the affected families with full sensitivity and is ensuring all possible assistance."</p><p>PWD minister Rakesh Singh termed the incident as most unfortunate. He said that the CM has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.</p><p>"The incident took place around 6-6:15 pm. There were 29 passengers as well as two crew members. Fifteen passengers were rescued, while four others died. The boat has been set right. After completion of the search and rescue operation, a thorough probe would be initiated into the incident," Rakesh said.</p><p>The priority is to search for those missing, with the operation getting difficult due to darkness setting in, he added.</p><p>According to eyewitnesses, strong winds turned the water choppy, leading to many onboard raising an alarm and asking the crew to take the boat back to the banks.</p><p>They said that the crew was unable to hear these shouts and the boat drifted further and then overturned.</p><p>Some locals rescued a few passengers wearing life jackets with the help of a rope, eyewitnesses said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>