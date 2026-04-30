Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Four dead, 15 rescued; ten missing after cruise boat overturns in Jabalpur's Bargi dam reservoir

PWD minister Rakesh Singh termed the incident as most unfortunate. He said that the CM has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 14:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 14:57 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBoat accidentJabalpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us