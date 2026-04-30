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Four drown as river cruise boat overturns in Jabalpur; 15 to 18 missing

According to police, eighteen people have been rescued and about 15 to 18 still remain missing.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 14:57 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 14:57 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBoat accidentJabalpur

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