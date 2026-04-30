Four drown as river cruise boat overturns in Jabalpur; 15 to 18 missing

<p>Four people drowned after a cruise boat carrying 35 - 40 people overturned in Bargi river in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jabalpur">Jabalpur</a> district due to a sudden storm on Thursday, police said.</p><p>City Superintendent of Police (Bargi town) Anjul Mishra said that eighteen people have been rescued and about 15 to 18 still remain missing. </p><p>Bodies of four have been recovered from the river, while an operation id in full swing to trace and rescue the missing passengers, the police officer said.</p>