Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Four persons run over by truck in MP's Shajapur district

The deceased were identified as Aman (25), Varsha Bai (23), Leela Bai (55) and Naitik (age not known).
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 00:16 IST

Four persons including two women standing by the roadside were mowed down by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place on Akodia-Shujalpur road. While three of the victims died on the spot, the fourth one succumbed on the way to the hospital, Shujalpur Mandi police station in-charge Sanjay Mandloi said.

The deceased were identified as Aman (25), Varsha Bai (23), Leela Bai (55) and Naitik (age not known).

The driver of the truck which was carrying straw fled from the spot, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

(Published 07 October 2023, 00:16 IST)
