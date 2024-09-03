Four suspended women judicial officers reinstated, Madhya Pradesh HC tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: Four women civil judges, who were terminated from service due to their alleged unsatisfactory performance, have been reinstated, the Madhya Pradesh High Court registry on Tuesday told the Supreme Court.

The development assumes significance as the top court in January had taken a suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the termination of six women civil judges by the Madhya Pradesh government for their alleged unsatisfactory performance.

While issuing notice to the state government and the high court registry, the top court had also sought the response of axed judicial officers.