Fresh bid for tiger translocation as four states request big cats from Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In a move aimed at bolstering tiger populations four states —Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Odisha — have requested tigers from Madhya Pradesh.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has granted in-principle approval for this transfer, but final approval from the Madhya Pradesh state government is still pending.

The request from the four states includes a total of 16 tigers—four from each state, comprising three females and one male per state, sources informed.

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department recently sought permission from the state government for the translocation of tigers, but the government has requested a detailed plan.

The plan must outline the number of tigers, their ages, and the locations from which they will be relocated before any approval is granted

On World Tiger Day event held on July 29 this year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced plans to support tiger conservation efforts not only within Madhya Pradesh but also in other states. The announcement had increased the likelihood that the tiger translocation to other states will take place by the end of the year.