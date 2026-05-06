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Govt college rolls out civil engineering course in Hindi, offers Rs 2 lakh incentive in Madhya Pradesh

The institute currently has 90 seats for BTech (Civil) in English medium, while 30 additional seats have been approved for Hindi medium.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshHindiengineering collegeincentivesCivil Engineering

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