Grand procession of Lord Mahakal lits up Ujjain

The timing of this procession is particularly significant, as it coincides with the Amavasya (New Moon), which falls on September 2, of Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Devotees from all over the region gathered to witness this sacred event, which is marked by devotion, spirituality, and an atmosphere filled with divine energy.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by his wife, paid homage to Lord Mahakaleshwar at the Mahakal Temple. The couple performed a special ritual on Monday morning, seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being. Following the ritual, Collector Neeraj Singh presented the Chief Minister with a shawl and a Shriphal (coconut) in Nandi Hall, symbolising respect and honor.

The administration installed a fountain at Som Kund, located at Som Teerth, and made provisions for the devotees to take a holy bath. As the procession continued, the city remained immersed in an atmosphere of devotion and celebration, with chants, hymns, and traditional music resonating through the streets.

The event reflects the deep faith and religious heritage of Ujjain, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate and seek blessings from Lord Mahakal. The procession has drawn thousands of devotees who have gathered along the route to catch a glimpse of their beloved deity.

The event holds particular significance this year due to the rare astronomical alignment. The Amavasya (New Moon) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, coincides with the Maha Nakshatra and Shiva Yoga. This unique celestial combination, which occurs once every three to four years, aligns with the auspicious Somvati Amavasya, enhancing the spiritual importance of Lord Mahakaleshwar's procession.

Devotees believe this rare alignment amplifies the blessings bestowed by Lord Mahakal, making the procession an even more profound and spiritually charged experience. Leading the procession was a vibrant array of participants, along with the temple's publicity vehicle, traffic police, artillerymen, a silver flag bearer, horsemen, special armed forces, scout-guide members, Congress Seva Dal, Seva Samiti Band, and saints, followed by a team of police and the 70 bhajan groups.

At the heart of the procession was the main palanquin of Lord Chandramouleshwar, who was carried amid a splendid display that captured the essence of the sacred event. This was followed by several chariots and vehicles, each carrying a different form of Lord Mahakal.

Ashish Pujari, a priest at the temple, said that the ritual is conducted by the family of the chief priest of the temple committee. The entire process involves carefully transferring the essence of Lord Mahakal into the idol of Chandramouleshwar, then later restoring it to its divine origin in the temple after the procession has completed its route.

"In earlier times, when the procession left the temple, devotees refrained from visiting the Mahakal Temple for darshan," recalls Ashish Pujari. "They believed that Lord Mahakal was on a city tour, and His divine presence was carried within the palanquin of Lord Chandramouleshwar."

This tradition reflects the deep spiritual connection between the devotees and their deity, reinforcing the belief that Lord Mahakal is actively engaging with the people during the city tour, offering blessings and protection.

As described by legendary poet Kalidas in his epic 'Meghdoot', the Mahakal Temple holds a central place in the cultural and spiritual landscape of the region. Legend has it that King Vikramaditya, a devoted follower of Mahakaleshwar, had a dream where he was instructed to undertake city tours every Monday during the month of Shravan.

This practice was believed to safeguard the city from natural calamities and ensure peace among its inhabitants. Since that time, the tradition has continued with King Mahakaleshwar’s annual procession through the city.