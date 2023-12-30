JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Hearing and speech-impaired girl raped by neighbour in MP's Shahdol

A 17-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police arrested the 45-year-old accused on Friday.
Last Updated 30 December 2023, 10:35 IST

Follow Us

Shahdol: A 17-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police arrested the 45-year-old accused on Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anjulata Patle said.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Raghvendra Singh said the accused allegedly visited the victim's house while her mother was away in the last few days.

The girl's mother noticed a change in her behaviour, and on inquiring, she found out that the accused had raped her, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 December 2023, 10:35 IST)
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshPocso casePocso

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT