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Hindu devotees flock to Bhojshala day after High Court declares it temple; situation peaceful

Devotees carrying garlands were seen performing 'Saraswati Vandana' and chanting mantras at the monument, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 08:40 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 08:40 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradesh

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