<p>Dhar (MP): A day after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar a temple of Goddess Saraswati, devotees thronged the medieval-era monument on Saturday to offer prayers.</p>.<p>Devotees carrying garlands were seen performing 'Saraswati Vandana' and chanting mantras at the monument, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).</p>.Madhya Pradesh High Court declares disputed Bhojshala site as temple, says Muslim side can seek separate land.<p>Gokul Nagar, a young devotee, said, "We have struggled for years to see this day. We are very happy that we will now be able to worship at Bhojshala every day, whereas previously we had that opportunity only on Tuesdays." </p><p>Another devotee, Sanjay, said he carried a picture of Goddess Saraswati to the monument with the intention to install it there but was stopped by officials, who told him that ASI rules and regulations on this matter were yet to be finalised.</p>.<p>He said he understands the legal status of the disputed monument and will follow the instructions of ASI officials at the Bhojshala complex.</p>.<p>Indore Rural Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manoj Kumar Singh stated that the situation in Dhar is peaceful and devotees are visiting the Bhojshala.</p>.<p>He added that 1,200 police personnel have been deployed in Dhar to maintain law and order.</p>.<p>The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.</p>.<p>In its 242-page judgment, the HC also overturned the ASI's April 7, 2003, order allowing Muslims to offer prayers at the complex every Friday. The ASI order allowed Hindus to worship at the monument only on Tuesdays.</p>.<p>The Muslim side has announced to challenge the high court's decision in the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>A caveat has been filed in the Supreme Court by a petitioner from the Hindu side, requesting that no order be passed on any appeal against the high court's order in the Bhojshala dispute case without hearing its side.</p>