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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Hindu groups hold 'Mahavijay Mahotsav' at Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh after ASI nod

Fireworks would be organised later in the day as part of the victory celebrations, members of the samiti said.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshASIBhojshala

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