Hindu party files caveat in Supreme Court in Bhojshala complex dispute case

<p>New Delhi: A Hindu party on Friday filed a caveat in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>saying no orders be passed without hearing it on any appeal against the Madhya Pradesh High Court order in the Bhojshala complex dispute case.</p>.<p>The caveat, filed by Jitendra Singh ‘Vishen’ through advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, said, "Let no order be made in the above matter without notice to the undersigned." Vishen was the sixth petitioner in the matter in which a high court bench in Indore on Friday gave the decision.</p>.<p>In a huge win for the Hindu side, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh-high-court">Madhya Pradesh High Court</a> declared that the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar district was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, and the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) can decide on its administration and management.</p>.Madhya Pradesh High Court declares disputed Bhojshala site as temple, says Muslim side can seek separate land.<p>The high court also quashed the April 7, 2003, order of the ASI that allowed Muslims to offer namaz inside the Bhojshala complex every Friday.</p>.<p>The high court bench hearing the case also said that the Muslim community, which called the 11th century, ASI-protected monument 'Kamal Maula Mosque', may approach the Madhya Pradesh government for allotment of separate land in the district for the construction of a mosque. </p>