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Hindu party files caveat in Supreme Court in Bhojshala complex dispute case

The high court also quashed the April 7, 2003, order of the ASI that allowed Muslims to offer namaz inside the Bhojshala complex every Friday.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya Pradesh

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