'I am trapped bro': Last messages of former judge's daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma appear on social media

<p>After Twisha Sharma, the daughter-in-law of a former judge, was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area in Madhya Pradesh on May 12, her purported texts showed her distress in her last moments. </p><p>Her relatives claimed that she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, and that she remained in touch with them until around 10 pm on Tuesday.</p><p>The chats are speculated to be just hours before her death. </p>.‘Dowry’ death of former judge’s daughter-in-law: Kin protest outside MP CM’s residence.<p>The texts read, "I am trapped bro. Bas tu mat phasna. (I am trapped, bro. Just make sure you don't get stuck.) Can't talk much. I will call when the time is right," to which the responses came, "I am worried about you. I love you so much." </p>.<p>Family members of the 33-year-old woman staged a protest outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's official residence on Sunday, demanding a fresh post-mortem of her body at AIIMS Delhi.</p><p>A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the claims of dowry harassment, physical assault and alleged attempts to destroy evidence against the deceased's lawyer husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, who is a former judge.</p><p>Police reports stated that she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025. </p>