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'I am trapped bro': Last messages of former judge's daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma appear on social media

The chats are speculated to be just hours before her death.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradesh

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