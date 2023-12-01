IAS officer Veera Rana gets additional charge of Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary

Bhopal: A senior IAS officer Veera Rana (1988 batch) on Thursday took additional charge as Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh at Vallabh Bhawan here.
She is the second woman IAS officer after the late Nirmala Buch to hold the post of chief secretary of the state.
Rana will retire in March 2024, which means she has four months of service left, unless she is given an extension. The former CS Iqbal Singh Bains who retired on Thursday was earlier given two extensions of six months each. This is probably the first time that MP has different CS for voting day and counting day.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had convened a Cabinet meeting without any formal agenda to bid farewell to retiring CS Iqbal Singh Bains on Thursday at Vallabh Bhawan. According to the General Administration Department (GAD) order, after Bains retires on Thursday, Veera Rana would hold additional charge as MP chief secretary till further orders.
She is currently the chairman of the MP Board of Secondary Education and also the state agriculture production commissioner.