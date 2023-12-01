IAS officer Veera Rana gets additional charge of Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary

Bhopal: A senior IAS officer Veera Rana (1988 batch) on Thursday took additional charge as Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh at Vallabh Bhawan here.

She is the second woman IAS officer after the late Nirmala Buch to hold the post of chief secretary of the state.

Rana will retire in March 2024, which means she has four months of service left, unless she is given an extension. The former CS Iqbal Singh Bains who retired on Thursday was earlier given two extensions of six months each. This is probably the first time that MP has different CS for voting day and counting day.