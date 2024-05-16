'If you have stolen, you have to go to jail': Madhya Pradesh CM on Jharkhand minister Alam's arrest

"The second term was for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This time we should vote for him to make Lord Krishna smile in Mathura," he said, referring to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.

On the arrest of the state minister, he said, "If you have stolen, you have to go to jail even if your name is Alamgir (conqueror of the world). This is the Modi government."

Alam was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with its probe into a money laundering case.

Yadav said the defeat of Hazaribag's Congress candidate Jai Prakash Bhai Patel is certain.

"His defeat was decided the day he switched to the other side," he claimed.

Hazaribag and Koderma would go to the polls on May 20.