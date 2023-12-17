In MP's Orchha, Lord Ram's marriage takes place with pomp and show

Bhopal: Whilst the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is nearing completion, Orchha, in Madhya Pradesh, is decked up to celebrate the three-day wedding ceremony of the deity at the Ram Raja Sarkar temple.
December 16 to 18 are earmarked to perform marriage rituals at the temple. On December 17, the barat procession of Ram Raja Sarkar will be taken out late in the evening to cover a distance of around 3.5 km amidst festivity and fanfare.
In Ayodhya, Lord Ram is called Ram Lala, and in Orchha he is known by Ram Raja Sarkar. On the first day of the ceremony, around 3 lakh people turn up for the bhandara, told SP Ankit Jaiswal.
This festival is celebrated every year in Orchha amidst great pomp, blended with Bundeli culture. On the first day, Lord Ram becomes the groom and is applied oil and turmeric. Following the second and third day, all rituals including mandap ceremony, barat procession, phere etc are performed.
On the third day, Ram becomes the groom and his wedding procession tours the city with full pomp and show. Later, his procession reaches Janaki temple where the marriage rituals are completed. Finally, after all the rituals, Ram's procession reaches Ram Raja Sarkar.
Jaiswal said guard of honour to Ram Raja Sarkar is offered at 7.30 pm in the evening. There is deployment of 500 police personnel for smooth functioning and to avoid any untoward incident. It is a century-old tradition and is being followed till date.