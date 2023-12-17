In MP's Orchha, Lord Ram's marriage takes place with pomp and show

Bhopal: Whilst the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is nearing completion, Orchha, in Madhya Pradesh, is decked up to celebrate the three-day wedding ceremony of the deity at the Ram Raja Sarkar temple.

December 16 to 18 are earmarked to perform marriage rituals at the temple. On December 17, the barat procession of Ram Raja Sarkar will be taken out late in the evening to cover a distance of around 3.5 km amidst festivity and fanfare.

In Ayodhya, Lord Ram is called Ram Lala, and in Orchha he is known by Ram Raja Sarkar. On the first day of the ceremony, around 3 lakh people turn up for the bhandara, told SP Ankit Jaiswal.