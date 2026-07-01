In purported letter to Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya rues ‘non-cooperation’ and ‘neglect’ of Indore

<p>Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has reportedly written to Chief Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-yadav">Mohan Yadav</a>, alleging that his home district, Indore, has been sidelined in development projects and that he has received only "non-cooperation, neglect and opposition" over the past two and a half years.</p><p>The purported letter also warned that if issues affecting Indore's development remain unresolved, he would be compelled to raise the concerns of the city's residents on a public platform.</p><p>The alleged letter surfaced after the state <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> shared on social media excerpts from a report published in the Hindi daily <em>Dainik Bhaskar</em>. While using the report to target the ruling BJP, the opposition party highlighted what it described as growing differences within the government. Vijayvargiya, however, declined to comment on the authenticity of the purported letter.</p>.Heera in Panna again: Two years after Rs 93 lakh windfall, tribal family finds another diamond in Madhya Pradesh.<p>According to the newspaper report, the letter, dated June 20, raised concerns over several pending development issues, including delays in the implementation of Indore's master plan, the city's diminished status in the Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Region, and other infrastructure-related projects.</p><p>He purportedly wrote: "As the head of the state and the minister in charge of my home district, I expected cooperation from you. However, over the past two and a half years, I have received only non-cooperation, neglect and opposition." The alleged letter further said, "Transfers within my department are being made without my knowledge. Far from accelerating Indore’s development, it is not even receiving its due rights. If these issues are not resolved, I will be forced to raise the voices of the people of Indore on a public platform." Vijayvargiya currently holds the Urban Development and Housing, and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios.</p><p>When questioned about the report, Vijayvargiya told reporters, "I don’t know where you learned about this letter. You should ask the newspaper people where it came from and whether it’s true or false."</p><p>The Congress seized on the report to attack the BJP, invoking the Hindi saying, "guru gud rah gaye, chele shakkar ban gaye! (the mentor has been left behind while the disciples have surged ahead)."</p><p>The opposition party said, "Minister Vijayvargiya finally had to write to the CM, highlighting the neglect of Indore’s development. The public is dying in this battle for power and dominance."</p><p>Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar, and several other Congress leaders cited the purported letter as evidence of factionalism within the BJP. They alleged that the state's residents are paying the price for the ruling party's internal power struggle.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>