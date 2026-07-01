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In purported letter to Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya rues ‘non-cooperation’ and ‘neglect’ of Indore

According to the newspaper report, the letter, dated June 20, raised concerns over several pending development issues, including delays in the implementation of Indore's master plan
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshKailash VijayvargiyaMohan Yadav

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