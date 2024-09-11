Indians behind discovery of US, Beijing architecture, says Madhya Pradesh Higher Education minister Inder Singh Parmar

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has claimed that an Indian sailor had discovered the US, those who wrote the Rigveda were the first ones to predict that the Earth revolves around the sun, and an Indian architect who used to make statues of Ram had designed Beijing.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Barkatullah University, the Higher Education Minister blamed historians of systematically undermining India's strength, as per a report in The Indian Express.

“False facts, a negative image of India was presented to the world," Parmar said at the event where Governor Mangubhai C Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were also present.

A “falsehood that was unnecessarily taught in India was that Columbus discovered America”, he said adding that an Indian sailor went to the US in the 8th century and built many temples in San Diego, all of which is documented in a museum there.

“When we went there, we helped develop their culture, the Maya civilization, by integrating with it, which is India’s way of thinking and philosophy that should have been taught to students… If something needed to be taught, it should have been correctly taught – that our ancestors discovered America, not Columbus,” the publication quoted Parmar as saying.

He went on to say that Vasco da Gama followed the Indian trader Chandan to India as he accused the historians of wrongly teaching students that Vasco da Gama discovered the sea route to India.