Indore announces cash reward of Rs 1000 for information on child beggars

While Indore might hold the title of the cleanest city in the country, the sight of women carrying babies soliciting alms at bus stops, railway stations, supermarkets, malls, and city traffic junctions has become all too common in 'Swachh' Indore.

Taking a firm stance against this social menace, the Indore administration has initiated a drive to eradicate child begging across the city. They have announced a cash reward of Rs 1000 for anyone providing information about children being coerced into begging on the streets.

This initiative follows closely on the heels of an incident where a woman earned Rs 6 lakh through alms in just six weeks on the streets of Indore with her child, according to a report by the Times of India. The administration later rescued the beggar and her 8-year-old child near Luv-Kush Square in the city.