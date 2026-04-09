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Indore: BJP leaders ask Congress councillor to sing 'Vande Mataram', she walks out

The refusal by Fauzia Sheikh Alim to sing the national song prompted councillors from the ruling BJP to rush to the chairman's podium and raise slogans.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:17 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 05:17 IST
BJPCongressIndiaMadhya PradeshIndoreVande Mataram

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