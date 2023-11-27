Indore: Class 4 student attacked multiple times with geometry compass at school

Indore: The condition of injured Class 4 student Aradhya Pandey (10) was reported to be stable on Monday. He is undergoing treatment at his residence.

Aradhya had sustained injuries following alleged multiple attacks on his leg from a geometry compass by three of his classmates in a private school in Indore. The incident came to light after Aradhya revealed the matter to his parents.

When his parents’ complaint to the school principal, he reportedly took it lightly and assured them of action on Tuesday as school will remain closed due to holiday on Monday.

According to information, a minor altercation between classmates against Aradhya led to the incident. He also reportedly received blows on his stomach and chest. However, Aradhya was scared to report the incident to the class teacher or principal. Later, he disclosed it to his parents.

Meanwhile, parents reported the matter to the Aerodrome police station against the three students.

Police officer Rajesh Sahu said the matter is under investigation. We are interrogating them (school staff and management) and will refer the matter to juvenile justice court for appropriate action.