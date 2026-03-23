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Indore house fire: Autopsy confirms all 8 deaths caused by burns and suffocation, say police

Among the victims, a six-year-old boy suffered more severe burns and the body parts were found in a mutilated condition, the official said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshFireIndoreAutopsy

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