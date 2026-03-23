<p>Indore (MP): Autopsy reports have confirmed that all eight victims of a massive fire at a three-storey house in Indore last week died of burn injuries and suffocation, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>After the incident on March 18, relatives of the deceased alleged negligence in the rescue operation and expressed suspicion that an electric current had spread through the house. However, police dismissed this claim, citing the postmortem reports.</p>.<p>According to police, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> broke out around 4 am on March 18 at businessman Manoj Pugalia’s house in Brajeshwari Annex Colony. Pugalia, his daughter-in-law Simran and six other close relatives died in the incident. Two children were among the deceased.</p>.<p>Police had claimed the fire started in an electric car outside the house after an explosion at its charging point and the flames later engulfed the entire building.</p>.Eight killed in fire after explosion at EV charging point outside house in Indore.<p>On Monday, Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said the postmortem reports of all eight victims have been received.</p>.<p>"The reports mention that all eight deaths were a combined result of burn injuries and suffocation,” he said.</p>.<p>Among the victims, a six-year-old boy suffered more severe burns and the body parts were found in a mutilated condition, the official said.</p>.<p>If required, DNA testing of these body parts would be conducted, he added. </p>