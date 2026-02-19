Menu
india madhya pradesh

Indore murder case | 'Kuch nahi hua', says accused boyfriend as he smiles on camera

Recently speaking to media personnel, he said, "Leave it. What happened, happened. Let go." "What will you do on knowing," he added further, unregretfully, before he walked away.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 06:24 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 06:24 IST
India NewsCrimemurderViral videoIndoreTrending

