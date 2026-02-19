<p>The boyfriend accused for murdering and sexually assaulting his girlfriend made a disturbing statement when some reporters caught him on camera when he was being taken by the police. While responding to the questions on what happened and why he killed the woman, the Indore murder case accused, identified as 24-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/indore-murder-case-mba-student-kills-girlfriend-abuses-dead-body-performs-occult-rituals-to-speak-to-her-spirit-arrested-3901449">Piyush Dhamnotiya</a>, showed no remorse and even smiled on camera, leaving viewers furious and demanding strict punishment for him. </p><p>In the video which has surfaced online, Piyush opens with a smile and says, "Kuch nahi hua (Nothing happened)." The remark was made days after he brutally murdered his girlfriend after forcing her for sex, sitting on her chest and choking her to death. Later, he reportedly sexually abused the dead body, drank alcohol next to it and even attempted witchcraft to summon her spirit. </p><p>However, recently speaking to media personnel, he said, "Leave it. What happened, happened. Let go." "What will you do on knowing," he added further, unregretfully, before he walked away.</p><p><strong>Take a look at the full video below</strong></p>.<p>Several internet users forwarded the clip where the accused made these comments to slam him and ask authorities for strict action. </p>.'Ejaculation without penetration is attempt to rape, not rape': Chhattisgarh High Court.<p>An X user shared the video, with the caption, "Shameless MBA Student Dhamnotiya demanded s€x, his GF refused saying she was unwell. He allegedly assaulted her, tied & blindfolded her, gagged & strangled her, thought she d!ed, he then stabbed her so hard that the knife broke. No fear or regret in his eyes (sic)." "There is no guilt on his face," another commented. "Capital punishment. Nothing less," a third netizen wrote. </p><p>The murder case was reported earlier in February, where the boyfriend killed his girlfriend after she claimed to be unwell and denied to have a physical relationship with him. He killed her, left her body in the room in Indore's Dwarkapuri, only for locals to sense foul smell and alert the cops later. He soon fled to Panvel in Maharashtra, where he was arrested and taken into remand. </p>