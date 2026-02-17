Indore murder case | MBA student kills girlfriend, abuses dead body & performs occult rituals to 'speak to her spirit'; arrested

<p>In a disturbing incident reported from Indore, an MBA student identified as 24-year-old Piyush Dhamnotiya <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-crime">murdered </a>his girlfriend and abused her corpse. Initially on the run, he has now been arrested and taken into three-day police remand. </p><p>Details from the ongoing interrogation are shocking. The cops have informed that Piyush brutally killed the woman by choking her as she <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dont-trust-anybody-before-marriage-supreme-court-advises-caution-in-pre-marital-physical-relationship-3900598">refused for a physical relationship</a> with him. According to reports, he forced himself her on her despite she claiming to be unwell. He sat on her chest until she struggled and stopped breathing, following which he attacked her with a knife. </p><p><strong>Drank, had sex, attempted witchcraft</strong></p><p>The police even revealed that he stepped out to buy beer, drank next to the woman's dead body, had sex with the corpse and even tried to "speak to her spirit" by attempting occult rituals. </p><p>He reportedly lit incense sticks and whispered apologies wanting to communicate with her <em>aatma</em> (spirit) after murdering her.</p>.UP: 8 booked after Shahjahanpur couple jumps from pizza outlet to escape Hindutva group.<p>Indore DCP Shrikrishna Lalchandani shared that Piyush was arrested with the help of Mumbai Police after he fled to the city. </p><p>It was when the local police visited his room in Panvel, Maharashtra they figured out the boyfriend's attempt to engage in black magic, where he reportedly intended to "summon the spirit" after killing her. </p><p>The accused suspected that she was talking to other men. Enraged, he killed her and fled, the DCP was quoted as saying in a <em>PTI</em> report.</p><p><strong>More details</strong></p><p>It was on February 10 that CCTV cameras recorded the two entering a house in Indore's Dwarkapuri, but only Piyush was seen exiting hours later. Days later, on February 13, the matter was reported to the police after people witnessed foul smell emanating from the closed house. After police arrived at the scene, the naked body of a 24-year-old woman was found in the house. </p>