india madhya pradesh

Indore murder case | MBA student kills girlfriend, abuses dead body & performs occult rituals to 'speak to her spirit'; arrested

The police even revealed that he drank next to the woman's dead body, had sex with the corpse and even tried to "speak to her spirit" by attempting occult rituals.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 07:57 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 07:57 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshmurderIndoreOccult practices

