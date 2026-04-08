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Indore taxi driver ends life, blames police for ‘beating’ and ‘corruption’; cop suspended

Before taking his life, Patil made an emotional video, which subsequently went viral on social media.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshIndore

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