<p>Indore: A 25-year-old taxi driver died by suicide in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indore">Indore</a> after recording a video alleging assault and corruption by the police, prompting the authorities to suspend a sub-inspector, an official said on Wednesday.</p><p>Abhishek Patil hanged himself at his home on Tuesday, the official said.</p><p>Before taking his life, Patil made an emotional video, which subsequently went viral on social media.</p>.UP cop suspended for giving clean chit to accused terming AK-47, grenades 'toys' in viral video case.<p>Patil alleged in the video that his taxi had only lightly scratched another car in a minor collision in the Rajendra Nagar police station area on Monday night but the police sided with the other driver and assaulted him due to "corruption".</p><p>The police confiscated his taxi, threatened him, and demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, he claimed. Officials said they immediately acted after learning about the allegations.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani told PTI, "Taking cognisance of the taxi driver's video, we have suspended sub-inspector Manohar Pal, who was present at the scene during the incident."</p><p>The investigation has been handed over to an Assistant Commissioner of Police. The ACP has been asked to submit a probe report within three days, he said.</p><p>Action will be taken based on the investigation report, he added.</p>