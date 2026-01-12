Menu
Indore water contamination: 12 new cases of diarrhoea detected, over 4,800 people screened

Three out of the 12 patients, who reported at the outpatient departments (OPDs) of health centres in the affected Bhagirathpura area, were referred to hospitals.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 16:25 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 16:25 IST
