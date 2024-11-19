Home
Infant among four killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in MP's Sidhi district

The driver of the truck fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, Sharma said, adding that investigation was underway.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:06 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 14:06 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradesh

