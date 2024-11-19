Infant among four killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in MP's Sidhi district

<p>Sidhi (MP): Four persons, including a four-month-old girl, were killed after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon, police said.</p>.<p>Four others were injured in the incident that occurred at Baniyadol village under Churhat police station limits around 1 pm, an official said.</p>.<p>"A speeding truck hit an auto-rickshaw, in which three persons died on the spot while a four-month-old girl died in a hospital," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neelesh Sharma said.</p>.Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' film to be made tax free in Madhya Pradesh.<p>The deceased were identified as Premwati Tiwari (55), her daughter Sita Mishra (32), her nephew Bhole Tiwari (22) and infant Mandvi Singh, the police said.</p>.<p>Of the four injured persons, one was seriously wounded and was referred to a medical college-cum-hospital in Rewa. Three others are undergoing treatment in the district hospital in Sidhi, he said.</p>.<p>The driver of the truck fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, Sharma said, adding that investigation was underway. </p>