Investments of thousands of crores made in Indore's vicinity during our double engine govt: PM Modi

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said investments of thousands of crores have been made in Indore's vicinity during the BJP's 'double-engine' government.

This will give rise to thousands of employment opportunities, Modi said in a virtual meet, and added that the investments will help distribute dues worth Rs 224 crore pertaining to workers of the Hukumchand Mill in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

The decision will benefit more than 4,800 labourers, he said at the programme 'Mazdooron ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit' (for the workers, dedicated to workers).

The PM also praised the state government for resolving this issue, which was pending for a long time, and said he was fortunate to be a part of this event.

"Four castes— poor, youth, women and farmers, are very important for me," he said.